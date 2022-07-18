Rental home became huge dump in Meise: "They never cleaned in five years' time"

The landlord has been renting out the place at the Kapellelaan for years, but things went wrong with the last tenants. He managed to get them out of his house via the judicial authorities. Now, it becomes clear how big the damage actually is, our colleagues of the VRT's regional radio chain Radio 2 report.

"Inside, it was a complete mess. They never cleaned in five years' time and never did the dishes, they had hundreds of plates. I also found hundreds of clothes and children's toys: they always bought things new and just threw the old stuff in the garden.

Theo already has two containers full of waste but he will probably need a third one to clean up building material as well. "This has been dumped around the house. Apparently, they have changed part of the construction. It is one huge dump now. Everything that should have been brought to the municipal waste recovery park, was left on the site."