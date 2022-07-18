Union bump into Rangers in CL preliminaries

Union finished second behind defending champions Club Brugge last season, after an unfortunate play-off competition. Union Sint-Gillis, a team with a long past record in our capital, were the league's revelation as they had just promoted from second division.

Glasgow Rangers will be a first obstacle on their way to a possible Champions League group ticket. Rangers made it into the Conference League final last season and came second in the Scottish league.

Union will play at home first, on 2 or 3 August in Leuven. The return game will take place one week later in Scotland. A difficult draw for Union, that lost their top scorer Denis Undav to Brighton, midfielder Casper Nielsen to Belgian champions Club Brugge and their coach Felice Mazzu to Brussels rivals Anderlecht.

The play-off round is to follow a week later.