Arrest after black Ghentian is pushed into canal and drowns

The body of the man who drowned was recovered from waters off the Lousbergs Quay on Sunday. Prosecutors say two men pushed him into the water but the Ghentian was unable to swim.

Eyewitnesses had alerted the police to the incident. The emergency services attended the scene and brought the 53-year-old on land but efforts to reanimate him failed.

The two men who had pushed the drowned man into the water fled the scene but the investigation soon revealed they had probably fled to the Netherlands, where one suspect has now been arrested.