Belgium accuses Chinese hackers of attacks on interior and defence departments

The Belgian foreign ministry urges China to take action against what it calls malicious cyber-activities. The ministry speaks of attacks that harmed Belgian sovereignty, democracy, security and society to a considerable degree.

The Belgian interior ministry’s network was hacked two years ago. Belgium’s Centre for Cyber Security suggested the intelligence agency of a foreign power was behind the attack. A second attack meant the Belgian defence department couldn’t access the internet for several weeks and outgoing and incoming mail traffic was interrupted.

Belgium has identified the culprits of the attack on the interior ministry as the hacker groups APT 27, APT 30 and APT 31. Germany and the EU earlier accused these hackers of attacks on European institutions, embassies and businesses.

The Chinese hackers’ collective UNSC2814/Gallium/Softcell is held responsible for the attack on the defence department.