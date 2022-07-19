Code red in West Flanders, Limburg and Hainault
The Met Office is forecasting highs of 34°C to 39°C for Tuesday. 40°C is a possibility, especially in spots along the French border. In West Flanders and Hainault Province a code red heat alert has been issued. Later code red was also extended to Limburg Province. Code amber applies to the rest of the country.
There’s a 65% chance 40°C will be recorded over a quarter of the territory of the two provinces bordering France.
Under code red people are urged to drink more and keep salt levels up. Take sufficient rest, stay in cooler spaces and avoid direct sunlight. Use damp cloths to combat dehydration.
Data from the Met Office in Ukkel (Brussels) show that with a temperature of 36.6°C at 3PM 19 July 2022 is the hottest 19 July on record.
Wildfires have engulfed an area of one hectare in a nature area in the Limburg municipality of Oudsbergen. Local fire-fighters received assistance from neighbouring colleagues. Several camps sites in the vicinity are not believed to be threatened.
Meanwhile in Ghent and Leuven few punters strayed onto pavement cafés this afternoon due to the extreme heat.
In Koekelare (West Flanders) 15 children at a youth camp needed a visit to hospital after they became unwell due to the heat.
In Brussels services on tram lines 3 and 7 between Van Praet and De Wand were suspended at 12:30 PM. Overhead cabling expanded due to the heat causing problems. The local transport company is running replacement buses.
Seniors have free access to federal museums where it is cooler today. The Royal Library Museum, the Old Masters Museum (both in Brussels) and the Central Africa Museum in Tervuren (Flemish Brabant) are among venues taking part.
At Brussels Airport a curtain of water is being used to cool staff. Conditions on the tarmac are particularly hot. The airport’s also asking passengers to show understanding for baggage handling delays. “It’s no easy feat to lug heavy suitcases in this heat,” said a spokesperson. “Its essential baggage handlers can take a pause and that may result in delays”.