Code red in West Flanders, Limburg and Hainault

There’s a 65% chance 40°C will be recorded over a quarter of the territory of the two provinces bordering France.

Under code red people are urged to drink more and keep salt levels up. Take sufficient rest, stay in cooler spaces and avoid direct sunlight. Use damp cloths to combat dehydration.

Data from the Met Office in Ukkel (Brussels) show that with a temperature of 36.6°C at 3PM 19 July 2022 is the hottest 19 July on record.

Wildfires have engulfed an area of one hectare in a nature area in the Limburg municipality of Oudsbergen. Local fire-fighters received assistance from neighbouring colleagues. Several camps sites in the vicinity are not believed to be threatened.