Covid-19: has the latest wave peaked?

In the last week on average over 163 people a day were hospitalised with Covid. The figure is up 9% on the week.

2,331 patients with Covid are in hospital – up 17% on the week. The figure includes patients hospitalised for other reasons, but who tested positive on admission.

124 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is up 35% on the week.

In the week to 11 July on average 7,088 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 8% on the week.

20,461 tests were carried out – down 8% on the week. 36.9% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 1.05. 100 people with Covid pass it on to 105 others. The figure is down 8% on the week.

On average just under 11 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day. The figure is up 43% on the week.

32,089 people with Covid have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.