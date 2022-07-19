Covid-19: has the latest wave peaked?
For the first time during the present BA.5 wave figures from science health institute Sciensano show fewer new recorded infections: on average 7,088 a day. 2,331 patients are in hospital with Covid. 124 Covid patients are in ICUs. That’s a whopping 35% increase on the week and the highest figure since the start of May. The average number of deaths each day linked to the disease stands at 11.
In the last week on average over 163 people a day were hospitalised with Covid. The figure is up 9% on the week.
2,331 patients with Covid are in hospital – up 17% on the week. The figure includes patients hospitalised for other reasons, but who tested positive on admission.
124 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is up 35% on the week.
In the week to 11 July on average 7,088 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 8% on the week.
20,461 tests were carried out – down 8% on the week. 36.9% of tests came back positive.
Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 1.05. 100 people with Covid pass it on to 105 others. The figure is down 8% on the week.
On average just under 11 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day. The figure is up 43% on the week.
32,089 people with Covid have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.