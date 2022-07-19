Fresh measures to fill vacancies in care and education

The care sector is battling significant labour shortages and no short-term solution was in sight. The new measures will apply both in federal care centres like hospitals and in home nursing but also in care centres like care homes, doctors’ surgeries and holiday centres that fall under the responsibility of the devolved administrations.

Mr Vandenbroucke says the measures are intended to mobilise people in the short-term. Corona measures have been extended. Other new measures apply till the end of the year.

Extended measures:

Pensioners and people on early retirement can work as many extra hours in the care and education sectors as they like. No social contributions will be due on these additional earnings during the following six months. Income from the care and education sectors will be taxed separately reducing people’s overall tax bill.

Volunteers can work in the care sector for 100 days and enjoy full remuneration. No limits apply to student jobs.

New measures:

People who have been unemployed for a at least three months can work in the care sector and retain a quarter of their unemployment benefit. “We hope these people will get a taste for a job and training in this sector” said Vandenbroucke.

The government’s announced a 21-million-euro investment in technology to ease pressure on nursing staff fulfilling administrative tasks. There’s a further 20 million euros in investments in hospitals and federal care plus a further 23 million euros for training programmes.