Ministers strike new pensions' deal

The agreement comes following weeks of bitter wrangling over the issue by coalition partners.

Under the agreement retirees will have to have worked at least twenty years at a ratio of at least 4 days a week in order to qualify. This works out at a minimum of 250 days worked each year. The new conditions apply from 1 January 2024 for everybody aged 53 and younger. People in the 54 to 60 age category will qualify after having worked fewer days, a transitionary measure.

The government accord speaks of raising the minimum pension to 1,500 euros a month, but at present that is only after a working career of 45 years. People who worked fewer years suffer a proportionate reduction. The net minimum pension currently stands 1,423 euros but is set to reach 1,500 euros next year.

Coalition partners bickered about the degree to which periods of non-work that were equated to work could count for the minimum pension. Under the agreement people who have been ill off-work for more than 5 years won’t have to meet the full 20-year work requirement. The Francophone socialists argued this was a measure to protect women as they experience longer periods off work due to illness. Pregnancy leave, breastfeeding leave and palliative care leave will all be counted as days of work.

The pensions bonus, abolished by the last government, makes a return. People not retiring at their earliest possible retirement age will receive between 2 and 3 euros extra after tax extra per day. This will result in a pensions bonus of between 300 and 500 euros extra after tax for up to 3 years.