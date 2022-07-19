Second heptathlon world championship tittle for Thiam

Thiam started the last event of the world chamionships, the 800 metres, 19 points behind Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands, but set a new personal record leaving Vetter behind her.

The Belgian is used to leading the pack but despite the need to make up ground embarked upon the 800 metres with nerves of steel. She needed to run 1.5 seconds faster than the Dutch athlete. In the event she was 7 seconds faster finishing in 2’13”00. Thiam took gold, Vetter silver. Belgium’s Noor Vidts finished third in this event giving her a fifth place overall.