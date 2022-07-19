Wildfire threatens De Haan sand dunes

Fire services deployed en masse. A helicopter too has taken to the air. The roadside fire engulfed an area of land over a length of 200 metres. “Most of the fire has been put out” said fire chief Van Parijs at 2PM. “Five fire engines are putting out the remaining fire but we’re having to contend with strong winds blowing off-land”.

“Above all we need to prevent the fire from crossing the road and igniting the sand dunes”.

The fire may have started in a parked car or through a discarded cigarette and soon spread to other vehicles at Vosseslag. The fire was quick to spread thanks to the bone-dry conditions. Five vehicles are gutted.



Large crowds have gathered in De Haan as a result of the extreme heat but the beach isn’t being evacuated at the minute.