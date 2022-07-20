Europe’s largest wasp spotted in Belgium for first time

It was entomologist Arno Thomaes, who spotted the insect in his garden. He was able to photograph the animal and check that this was really a mammoth wasp. “It’s a big insect that can grow to 4 cm in length. It has a black body and yellow head. There are four yellow spots on its rear. The insect probably got here on its own steam. Global warming means it is now able to thrive in our climes. The wasp isn’t a threat to humans and won’t sting” says Thomaes.

“These are large animals that can cover great distances. The mammoth wasp has also appeared in neighbouring countries during the past five years. These have always been separate sightings. As yet the wasp hasn’t yet become established here.

“We don’t believe they will spend the winter here just yet, but if more sightings are reported we can gain a better picture” says Thomaes.