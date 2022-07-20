Extreme heat ends for now

There’s an overcast start to the day in many tracts with light rain. Thunder and lightning in places. More settled weather is on the way this afternoon followed by a second zone of rain and thundery conditions this evening.

The Met Office has declared a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. Up to 30mm of rain is expected in some areas.

The 1722 emergency number for emergencies when there is no threat to life is activated. Highs range from 23°C on our North Sea coast to 29°C in the Kempen District.

After thundery showers tonight drier conditions with clear skies. Showers in the North East. Lows falling to between 13°C and 18°C.

Thursday, the Belgian holiday, is a mixed bag with overcast skies and showers. Clearer spells in the afternoon and evening. Highs from 21°C on the coast to 26°C inland.

Friday clearer skies will alternate with cloudier periods. Mainly dry though showers that may turn thundery along the French border may occur towards evening. Highs of 21°C on the coast, 23°C inland rising to 27°C in Belgian Lorraine.

The weekend will be warm and sunny, settled on Saturday with highs of 27°C rising to 30°C on Sunday. Cooler on the coast with a north-westerly blowing.