Father-in-law charged with biker’s murder

The 28-year-old victim was shot on the IJzerdijk, a road along the River IJzer. In all 12 shots were fired. The biker was not riding at the time but standing next to his bike.

Many of the shots hit the young man from Koekelare (West Flanders) killing him at the scene.

The suspect denies murder. He says he was at the scene where the incident happened, saw his son-in-law, had a minor altercation, but according to his lawyer insists he left the spot when his son-in-law was still alive.

The suspect is requesting additional investigation and tests for traces of gunpowder on his car to show he wasn’t at the scene. Tests for traces of gunpowder on the suspect’s clothes and hands were conducted on his arrest but he had washed and any traces may have disappeared. The suspect’s vehicle has now been impounded for further investigation.

The suspect’s daughter and the victim have a daughter of five.

The suspect will appear in court on Friday when a decision on further incarceration will be taken. The suspect has a police record, but no record of violence.