King vows not to yield to Russian blackmail

The king said, though coronavirus had not disappeared, after two years of battling it, people were now regaining their liberties. He praised the support government had provided to ensure the economy would rebound. Growth is in sight. Employment is increasing. But the king also noted that young people were among those who had suffered most due to the pandemic and concluded they needed understanding and encouragement.

King Filip said he was proud of the efforts of Queen Matilde in the field of mental health.

Covid tested our social model, said the king, but it was thanks to this model that we came through. The pandemic showed that in times of crisis people provide social cohesion. Institutions and all actors must co-operate, and a connecting story is needed.

It’s thanks to our social cohesion that we were able to manage the crisis within our democratic system, the king said. Filip noted social cohesion was also visible in the response to the floods.

The king said the war in Ukraine meant we were now in a new chapter. He spoke of the intolerable suffering, the fact Ukrainians were fighting and dying to rescue their country and the democratic values we share.

“We will not allow blackmail by a nuclear power that wants to wreck our solidarity with Ukraine to divide us. We will continue to support the people of Ukraine” the king said.

King Filip touched on the suffering the conflict had caused here and abroad, the inflation and the cost-of-living crisis. “Price rises mean many people are having a hard time, people on low income, one-parent families and people on benefit. We must prevent any gaps between social groups widening”.

The king noted the world was getting a more aggressive place. He urged us to respond to authoritarian regimes with an unshakable trust in democracy. The king called for more nuance and good will.

“Cohesion in the EU has allowed us to work towards joint solutions in the fields of health, defence, energy and refugee welfare” the king said.

The king drew attention to Belgian efforts to combat climate change and hoped fossil fuel price increases would contribute towards energy transition.

Finally, the king spoke of his visit to Congo, the turning of a page in our joint history and the serene way Belgium and Congo look at their joint past, which will allow us to build a future together. The king urged further co-operation in the fields of security, justice and democracy as well as efforts to resolve the deadly conflict in eastern Congo.