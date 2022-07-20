Nearly a third of all new cars are hybrids or electric

Figures have risen quickly from 6.4% in 2019 to 23.4% last year and 31.6% in the first half of 2022.

Only 195,387 new vehicles were registered in Belgium since January. The figure is down 16% on the year. However, industry figures show more and more buyers opting for hybrids or electric cars. Over 60% of newly registered cars are bought by companies of the self-employed and both categories are more likely to go for hybrids and electric vehicles. Starting 2026 only these vehicles will be tax deductible.

40% of the 120,000 new cars bought by businesses or the self-employed were hybrid or electric. 8.8% were electric only. Petrol fuelled cars represent 37% of the market, while diesel has fallen back to 22.7%.

Ordinary consumers are more reluctant to go electric, probably because of the higher cost of such vehicles. Only 18% of the 75,000 cars bought by private individuals were hybrid or electric only. 3.3% were only electric.