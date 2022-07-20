Nearly a third of all new cars are hybrids or electric
There’s been a big surge in the number of hybrid or entirely electric cars that are being registered. Changes to the tax system mean it’s above all businesses that are going greener. However, waiting times remain long from several months to more than a year.
Figures have risen quickly from 6.4% in 2019 to 23.4% last year and 31.6% in the first half of 2022.
Only 195,387 new vehicles were registered in Belgium since January. The figure is down 16% on the year. However, industry figures show more and more buyers opting for hybrids or electric cars. Over 60% of newly registered cars are bought by companies of the self-employed and both categories are more likely to go for hybrids and electric vehicles. Starting 2026 only these vehicles will be tax deductible.
40% of the 120,000 new cars bought by businesses or the self-employed were hybrid or electric. 8.8% were electric only. Petrol fuelled cars represent 37% of the market, while diesel has fallen back to 22.7%.
Ordinary consumers are more reluctant to go electric, probably because of the higher cost of such vehicles. Only 18% of the 75,000 cars bought by private individuals were hybrid or electric only. 3.3% were only electric.