Recall for tortilla crisps

The three chains are recalling the own brands of tortilla crisps following consultations with the Federal Food Safety Agency (FAVV) after excessively high concentrations of tropane alkaloids were discovered. The products have also been taken off supermarket shelves.

All the own branded crisps come from the same manufacturer, but the chains brand them each in their own style. The FAVV denies there is a threat to public health.

Delhaize markets the crisps as “natuur bio” and “chili bio” tortilla chips. Packets with best before between 16 July and 1 December are affected. Albert Heijn is recalling “tortillachips naturel” with best before between 17 August and 30 November, while at Colruyt and Bio-Planet “bio tortilla rolls” with best before between 22 August and 4 January 2023 are withdrawn.

The supermarkets ask people not to eat the product and to return it for a refund.

Alkaloids are produced naturally by many plants. They may occur in foods of both vegetable and animal origin and are toxic for humans even in low doses.