Thalys passengers stuck for 4 hours on sweltering train

The train broke down in the suburb of Saint-Denis. Airconditioning failed leading to extreme heat inside the carriages.

Passengers became so incensed by lack of help and communication that in a bid to lower the temperature windows were smashed.

The train had set off with an hour’s delay after an earlier fault.

On social media passengers posted messages: “It’s 45°C. Help us!” one read.

Lydie Leers from Antwerp told VRT she was wet through due to perspiration. Lydie had been on a buying trip for her fashion store. She tells a tale of how a lack of oxygen led to incredible scenes.

People became unwell and needed treatment. Some people turned aggressive and tried to force their way out of the train. Passengers were told the doors should not be opened and were urged to save energy in the hope the air-conditioning would switch itself back on. That only happened after several hours.

Around 11PM Thalys decided to evacuate the carriages. After more than four hours being stuck in the train passengers were able to alight via a ladder. A train brought the passengers back to Paris North Station, where there were no further services to Brussels, and they were stuck once again.

Thalys provided water, snacks and blankets so the stranded passengers could spend the night on the train. On social media passengers complained about a lack of communication, the fact they themselves had to go in search of everything and Thalys’s failure to make it clear passengers hotel bills would be refunded.

This morning some passengers were still stranded in the French capital after another fault put all trains out of action in the Hauts-de-France region.