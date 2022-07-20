Wout van Aert in Paris in green jersey

Wout van Aert got off to a great start in his bid to become sprinter’s champion during the first week of the Tour. Emanating Tom Boonen in 2007 the Fleming piled up the points.

A second place in the intermediate sprint towards Peyragudes today and with only 5 stages to go Van Aert is certain to dominate the points classification.

Another Fleming Jasper Philipsen won the sprint in La Barthe-de-Neste ahead of Van Aert, but Van Aert has a 220-point lead over Philipsen with only 220 points left up for grabs. In theory Philipsen could come alongside Van Aert but this is hardly a realistic scenario.

It’s the 20th time a Belgian wins the points classification.