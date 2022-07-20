Wout van Aert in Paris in green jersey
If Flemish rider Wout van Aert finishes the Tour de France, it will be in the green jersey of the individual points classification champion. The green jersey is worn by the sprinter’s champion.
Wout van Aert got off to a great start in his bid to become sprinter’s champion during the first week of the Tour. Emanating Tom Boonen in 2007 the Fleming piled up the points.
A second place in the intermediate sprint towards Peyragudes today and with only 5 stages to go Van Aert is certain to dominate the points classification.
Another Fleming Jasper Philipsen won the sprint in La Barthe-de-Neste ahead of Van Aert, but Van Aert has a 220-point lead over Philipsen with only 220 points left up for grabs. In theory Philipsen could come alongside Van Aert but this is hardly a realistic scenario.
It’s the 20th time a Belgian wins the points classification.