Belgian holiday comes home

The official programme started with a Te Deum in Brussels Cathedral this morning. King Filip and Queen Mathilde attended. Princess Astrid celebrated the Te Deum in Ghent, while Prince Laurent was in Liege.

Festivities in the Park of Brussels also commenced at 10AM. Playful folkloristic activities are planned for many hours. These include demonstrations and free initiations organised by the police and the military.

The military parade is planned for 4PM. The marchpast pays tribute to people who day-in day-out are ready to guarantee our security. The military will perform demonstrations outside the royal palace.

Be-Heroes, ordinary citizens who by small acts make a difference, have also been invited together with Red Cross volunteers, youngsters and students.

There’s a free concert in Jubel park from 9PM onwards. Stars include Alice on the roof, Coely, Niels Destadsbader, Salvatore Adamo, Netsky, Laura Tesoro, Ruben Block, Jérémie Makiese, Noémie Wolfs, Pommelien Thijs and Yong Yello.

A National Apero is also being organised this year. Bars, restaurants and pubs are invited to explain how they celebrate the holiday. They can also show the concert on a big screen.

On the Vossenplein in the Marollen (Brussels) a Resto National too is staged: mussels and Belgian fries are on the menu.

Fireworks from the Jubel Park conclude the national holiday at 11PM. The show is broadcast on all national TV channels.