First Tall Ships arrive in Antwerp

Tall Ships are the centre of attention in Antwerp for the next four days. It’s the seventh time that the race visits the city. The first ships and visitors arrived in Antwerp today.

“I have always been extremely interested in sailing sips” a Tall Ships’ enthusiast told VRT. “We will be back on Sunday to see the cathedrals of the sea”.

Ships can be visited from Friday till Sunday. Members of the crew will be on hand to provide expert answers to all your questions. A host of activities are being staged to entertain the crowds.

Ships will take part in a race to Aalborg in Denmark that starts on Monday.

