Fly-tippers dump tyres in Halle beauty spot

Last week forest rangers received several reports from ramblers about large heaps of tyres that had been discarded. “On each occasion several hundred tyres were involved” said forester Thomas Boonen. “They had been abandoned near parking areas in the wood”.

The tyres have been cleared away but police are still searching for the culprits. Police are following several leads but have also called on members of the public who witnessed the fly tipping to come forward: “Anybody who saw something during the weekend of 16 and 17 July should let us know” said officer Adang.

Police can be contacted on 02 363 93 00 or via info@politiezennevallei.be.

Halle Wood is a favourite destination in May when the bluebells are out.