Lawmakers back extradition treaty with Iran

The legislation remains controversial and even among some government parties misgivings about the treaty remain.





Lawmakers also approved legislation to allow selected prisoners to be released from jail six months before the end of their sentence. Justice minister Van Quickenborne hopes the measure will help to tackle chronic overcrowding. Prisoners serving sentences of more than ten years as well as those convicted of vice or terrorist offences don’t qualify. Foreign nationals who do not have the right of abode in the country too are disqualified.