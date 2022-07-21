Cavalry protest at military parade in Brussels

Virtually the whole royal family was on the podium to admire the military march-past. Only old King Albert and Queen Paola were missing. They no longer attend since the abdication.

King Filip received an escort on horseback despite unhappiness among the police cavalry about the move from Etterbeek Barracks in Brussels to a base in Rebecq (Walloon Brabant). Against the protocol a letter of protest was handed over to interior minister Verlinden.