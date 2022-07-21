Cavalry protest at military parade in Brussels
The Belgian holiday that marks the anniversary of the swearing in of Belgium’s first king was marked with the traditional military parade in Brussels today.
Virtually the whole royal family was on the podium to admire the military march-past. Only old King Albert and Queen Paola were missing. They no longer attend since the abdication.
King Filip received an escort on horseback despite unhappiness among the police cavalry about the move from Etterbeek Barracks in Brussels to a base in Rebecq (Walloon Brabant). Against the protocol a letter of protest was handed over to interior minister Verlinden.
Points of interest in the march-past included a fire engine from Brecht in Antwerp Province. The engine sports a ladder in striking yellow designed to increase safety. All other fire engine ladders in Belgium are grey, but when the Brecht fire service were ordering their new vehicle, they discovered their colleagues in the English capital London had chosen a yellow ladder for safety reasons and followed suit.