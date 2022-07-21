Second arrest after 53-year-old Ghentian is thrown into canal and drowns

Earlier a first suspect, another Dutch national, aged 25, was arrested.

Dutch police questioned and arrested the second suspect on Wednesday. The incident happened on the Lousbergs Quay in the margin of the Ghent Festival. Prosecutors say the 53-year-old victim of Ugandan heritage was thrown into the waters of the canal by two individuals. He could not swim and drowned.

Belgium is seeking the surrender of the two suspects. Prosecutors believe victim and suspects were not known to each other and had not met earlier at the Ghent Festival. For the minute it looks like a random meeting, prosecutors say.