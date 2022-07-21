Shocking amount of litter abandoned on our beaches
The people of the seaside resorts of Ostend and Blankenberge have been counting the cost to the environment of Tuesday’s surge in visitors triggered by the extreme heat.
Visitors abandoned large quantities of waste just anywhere. Cans, plastic bottles and discarded bags were scattered on the beaches.
The refuse collected on the high tide mark. Because of the extreme heat many non-environmentally friendly day-trippers gathered near the water and discarded their refuse just about anywhere. When the tide came in, all this waste was washed up on the beach.
Tim Corbusier of Proper Strand Lopers (Clean Beachcombers) was one of the many locals disgusted by the behaviour of many visitors.
During the summer months Tim and his friends spend their evenings cleaning up the beach. “We headed for the beach at 5PM. Our waste bag was full in no time. People on the beach at the time just came up to us and started to help”.
The Clean Beachcombers hope measures will soon be taken to avoid any repeat.
“Something needs to happen. Ostenders and people who are used to coming here were shocked by the scenes. This isn’t a good advert for Ostend” said Tim.
Meanwhile on the beach in Blankenberge the police are issuing on-the-spot fines to litterbugs.
“The people of Blankenberge give their all to provide a warm welcome to visitors. We try to keep the beach neat and tidy to promote a holiday atmosphere. We’ve been shocked to see some people don’t clean up their rubbish. We’ve decided to issue fines to people littering the beach” Blankenberge police say.
On-the-spot fines of 350 euros are up for grabs.