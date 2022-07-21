Shocking amount of litter abandoned on our beaches

Visitors abandoned large quantities of waste just anywhere. Cans, plastic bottles and discarded bags were scattered on the beaches.

The refuse collected on the high tide mark. Because of the extreme heat many non-environmentally friendly day-trippers gathered near the water and discarded their refuse just about anywhere. When the tide came in, all this waste was washed up on the beach.

Tim Corbusier of Proper Strand Lopers (Clean Beachcombers) was one of the many locals disgusted by the behaviour of many visitors.