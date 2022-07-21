What does the European rate hike mean for me?

Eurozone inflation stands at 8.6% - far higher than the 2% target. Higher rates should cool the European economy and rein in inflation. For businesses it becomes more expensive to invest, while people should get an incentive to save more.

In June Belgian inflation stood at 9.84% but energy hikes were responsible for 4.81% of this figure.

Returns from Belgian savings accounts won’t rise immediately. Most savings accounts today offer a minimum return of 0.11% i.e. a basic interest of 0.01% and 0.10% as a loyalty bonus. Inflation of 9.84% means savings accounts yielding 0.11% are perhaps not a particularly attractive deal.

The ECB is now increasing its negative interest rate of -0.5% to -0.25%. This means banks will still lose out if they park excess cash with the ECB. Only when ECB interest rates are no longer negative will highstreet banks consider increasing the interest on savings accounts. This could happen in September. Many banks are axing negative interest rates on savings accounts held by businesses.

The interest rate the ECB is now increasing is a short-term rate. People with a mortgage are more reliant on the long-term rate. That’s a rate that has been on the rise in recent months and as a result mortgages have been becoming more expensive.

An industry barometer shows that for a 20-year mortgage the interest rate has risen from 1.4% at the beginning of the year to 2.79% now.

Further interest rises are on the cards. The current negative rate means the ECB is still stimulating the economy and fuelling inflation. An unprecedented 0.5% increase by the ECB in September has already been mooted. Economists quizzed by press agency Bloomberg believe the ECB rate could stand at 1.25% by next March.