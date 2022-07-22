PM strikes "preliminary deal" on keeping two nuclear reactors open beyond 2025

A preliminary deal has now been reached and will form the basis for further talks in the coming months. While the government is talking of a "preliminary deal", Engie are more cautious, calling it a "non-binding declaration of intent". Whereas all nuclear reactors would normally close in 2025, Doel 4 and Tihange 3 - Belgium's youngest nuclear plants - will be restarted by November 2026. They will be kept open for 10 more years.

The Belgian state will not manage the plants on its own. The government and Engie will set up a partnership to share the risks but also the profits. Another hot potato was who would have to pay for the nuclear waste of the other, older nuclear plants that will have to close. Engie will pay this bill, but a limit will be set on the amount. It is not clear what this limit will be, experts will make an estimation in a study.

A final accord between the Belgian government and French energy suppliers Engie is expected by the end of the year, after which the European Commission will also have its say. But both Engie and the Belgian state have to move on, because it takes time to prepare the life-time extension of Doel 4 and Tihange 3.