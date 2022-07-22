PM strikes "preliminary deal" on keeping two nuclear reactors open beyond 2025
The Belgian government has clinched a deal with energy suppliers Engie-Electrabel about the nuclear plants of Doel 4 and Tihange 3, Belgium's youngest nuclear plants. While all of Belgium's other nuclear plants will be closed forever in 2025, the lifetime of Doel 4 and Tihange 3 will be extended with 10 years, from 2026 to 2036. The talks between Engie and the government still have to continue, a final deal should be reached by the end of the year.
The issue was a difficult one and was causing PM Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) sleepless nights. His federal coalition partners, the greens, wanted all the nuclear power plants to close - as had been agreed before - but then the energy crisis broke out when Russia invaded the Ukraine.
On top of that, Engie said it was not easy to keep just a couple of nuclear reactors open. It was technically difficult and it would cost money. The challenge for PM De Croo was a delicate one: he had to make sure tax payers did not have to pay the bill, ensure Belgian citizens they would have enough power supplies in winter, keep his coalition partners happy and not give ammunition to the opposition benches.
The Belgian government and Engie will set up a partnership to share the risks but also the profits
A preliminary deal has now been reached and will form the basis for further talks in the coming months. While the government is talking of a "preliminary deal", Engie are more cautious, calling it a "non-binding declaration of intent". Whereas all nuclear reactors would normally close in 2025, Doel 4 and Tihange 3 - Belgium's youngest nuclear plants - will be restarted by November 2026. They will be kept open for 10 more years.
The Belgian state will not manage the plants on its own. The government and Engie will set up a partnership to share the risks but also the profits. Another hot potato was who would have to pay for the nuclear waste of the other, older nuclear plants that will have to close. Engie will pay this bill, but a limit will be set on the amount. It is not clear what this limit will be, experts will make an estimation in a study.
A final accord between the Belgian government and French energy suppliers Engie is expected by the end of the year, after which the European Commission will also have its say. But both Engie and the Belgian state have to move on, because it takes time to prepare the life-time extension of Doel 4 and Tihange 3.