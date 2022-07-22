Another victim of "suitcase malaria" in the area around Brussels Airport: "Please be vigilant"

The patient got seriously ill in early July and was hospitalised. She was diagnosed with malaria, despite not having travelled to any tropical region herself. "Everything suggests that she caught the disease through a mosquito that entered Belgium via the airport", says Joris Moonens of the Flemish health agency 'Zorg en Gezondheid'.

New malaria cases are rare in Belgium. Last year, an employee working at the airport got infected and two years ago a couple from Kampenhout (Flemish Brabant) died as a result of malaria after getting infected in Belgium. That makes four cases of so-called 'suitcase malaria' in three years' time.

"Each year we are seeing one or two cases now. Each time, people got infected after a hot spell. That enhances the chance of survival for exotic mosquitoes that arrived here via the airport", says Joris Moonens.

There is no reason to panic, experts underline, but they say it is a good idea to remain vigilant, especially in the wide area around airports like Melsbroek and Brussels Airport.