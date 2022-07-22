Big crowds at 21 July concert: "Mixed line-up typical for Belgium"

The big concert in the Brussels Jubelpark yesterday for the occasion of the Belgian national day, was a big success, with both Flemish and Walloon performers. "A lot of people, a lot of cultures enjoying their freedom today", one man told the VRT. "The line-up is typically Belgian with artists from the French-speaking and from the Dutch-speaking part of Belgium", another man said. Pommelien Thijs belongs to the second category, veteran Adamo to the first. (the video shows the Antwerp rapster Coely).