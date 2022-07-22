"Bollekesfeesten" and tall ships: Antwerp has a busy weekend ahead

The free city festival called "Bollekesfeesten" includes music concerts on the Grote Markt, as well as a market with regional products on the Groenplaats. There are, of course, the "Bollekes", which give their name to the festival: a typical local beer.

This year, the Bollekesfeesten coincide with the arrival of the participants of Tall Ships Race, which can be admired at the Steen and in the area of the MAS museum. The world's tallest sailing ships will stay for three days until they start their race to Denmark next week.

Police are asking people to come by public transport or even by boat along the River Scheldt.