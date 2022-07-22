Ed Sheeran stages surprise karaoke party in "The Jane" in Antwerp

Ed Sheeran is playing two concerts in Belgium, today and tomorrow in the Koning Boudewijn Stadium at the Heizel. Star restaurant 'The Jane' had the honour to receive the singer for a private dinner yesterday and his visit did not pass unnoticed.

Sheeran came with Gaggan Anand, a chef from Bangkok, the VRT's Radio 2 Antwerpen reports. "In fact, the place had been fully booked, but I decided to put an extra table. This could not be a separate one, but from the moment he arrived, Ed Sheeran was very relaxed", says Nick Bril.

At a certain moment, Ed Sheeran started to sing. The whole place went quiet and everybody applauded. "The customers were very well-behaved and did not bother him," says Bril. "He then asked me: 'Can you get me a guitar? I want to do some karaoke.' I told him I didn't have a guitar, but that I had a DJ booth and a microphone." Nick Bril put on a song by ABBA whick marked the start of a real party, with guests assembling around the DJ booth.

Both customers and staff were seen cheering and dancing, and Ed Sheeran did not forget to include the kitchen staff in the event.

"It was a unique moment", adds Bril. "I happened to welcome two people from the U.S. in the restaurant and asked them why they had come to Belgium. They told me they came here for my restaurant and for Ed Sheeran. 15 minutes later, he was sitting only two tables away. This was very special."