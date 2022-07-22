Several Ryanair flights cancelled this weekend

Staff at Ryanair say that their employer is not respecting Belgian labour legislation. They also denounce the fact that the airline has no HR department in Belgium that is familiar with these Belgian labour rules. It's the third time this year that the pilots are staging a strike. They gave up a part of their wage during the corona crisis, but now demand a pay rise as the airline is making profits again - unions say that up to 1 billion euros are expected to be paid out to shareholders.

Trades unions say that "all Ryanair flights" at Zaventem will be cancelled, but Brussels Airport could only confirm yesterday that 5 departing and 5 incoming flights will be scrapped both on Saturday and Sunday. This is about one third of the departing flights.

In Charleroi, 49 of the 136 departing flights would be affected. About 9,000 travellers are hit.

The consumers' rights organisation Test-Aankoop is urging passengers to claim a compensation. Ryanair is obliged to offer them a new flight or to pay the ticket back, but you can also claim a financial compensation on top of that. "In the case of a late cancellation, people can claim between 250 and 600 euros, depending on their original destination."