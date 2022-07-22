Two aggressive dogs attack man in Meerbeke, municipality to take measures

The man was attacked by two rottweilers. He sustained severe injuries. His dog was in such a bad way that it passed away at the vet's.

It is not the first incident with rottweilers of the owner. They also attacked a man two years ago, after which measures were taken to prevent new incidents. David Haelterman, the man in charge in Meerbeke, says that "they put one of the dogs to sleep after the previous incident. Strict measures were imposed on the owner, but after things improved, these were relaxed again."

The municipality will take new measures in cooperation with the police to avoid new attacks. The place where the dogs live is situated close to a children's playground.