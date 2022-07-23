"Big exotic cat" spotted in two places in Ghent is probably a serval on the loose

A serval is native to the African savannah. It is forbidden to keep it as a pet in Belgium. "You can compare it to a small panter. It is fast and agile, and it can jump to 3.5 metres high. It is difficult to domesticate the animal, and they can easily escape," says Nico De Craene of the Ghent fire services. A serval can grow to 1 metre and weigh up to 18 kilograms.

"We ask members of the public to inform us on the spot if they would see the animal", says Nico De Craene. "Try not to lose sight of the animal and try to follow it. It may give us a clue of where it is staying. Please do not try to catch the animal. It is a wild cat and it can be dangerous when it feels that her cub is threatened."