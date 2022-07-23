Blaze in Aarschot nursing home leaves one resident dead and another in life-threatening condition

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. in the Sint-Rochus care home. The nursing home is located right in the centre of Aarschot, at the Albertlaan, and has 163 rooms.

The blaze started on the second floor. The local disaster plan was started and emergency services were soon at the site to intervene. Around 1 o'clock in the night, the blaze was back under control.

About 160 residents had to be evacuated. Most of them had already gone to bed, which complicated matters. In a first phase, they were transferred to the city's party hall, together with the staff. "This was important for them, because many residents were very confused", says alderman Bert Van der Auwera. Later on, residents were brought to hospitals in the area, where they can get the care they normally get from the staff they are familiar with, while others found a place to stay with friends or family. It is not clear when the nursing can open again. The damage is not so big, but safety procedures have to be followed.

An 88-year-old resident passed away, while eleven others were brought to hospital after inhaling the smoke. One victim is still in a critical condition. The victims included not only residents, but also staff and fire fighters.