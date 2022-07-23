Convicted Iranian terrorist cannot be extradited to Iran, judge rules

The Belgian Chamber of Representatives approved the so-called "Iran deal" last week, under which Belgium and Iran can exchange prisoners if they want to.

Belgium wanted to get an NGO worker, Olivier Vandecasteele, out of an Iranian prison by exchanging him with a convicted Iranian diplomat, Assadolah Assadi. However, Assadi had been convicted on terrorism charges last year - for his role in planning a terrorist attack targetting Iranian opposition members in Paris - and was sentenced to 20 years.

Several people had taken the (possible) deal - under which Assadi would be allowed to return to Iran - to court, fearing he would become a free man again in his homeland. They won the case before the appeal court. The ban is temporary, until a next hearing.