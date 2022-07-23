Emotional Wout Van Aert wins tense Tour time trial in Rocamadour as Vingegaard secures the Yellow

The 40.7 km individual time trial took place on winding roads, with two short climbs in the end. Van Aert started earlier than the GC favourites and had the best chrono, which left him replacing World Time Trial Champion Filippo Ganna in the hot seat.

Vingegaard had a better intermediate chrono early in the race, edging just seconds below Van Aert. The Dane was almost level with the Belgian in the final part, when he almost missed a curve in a descent. Vingegaard narrowly escaped, but lost the momentum and eventually came 19 seconds behind Van Aert. The Fleming from Antwerp province had an average speed of 51.0 kilometres per hour.