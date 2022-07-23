Emotional Wout Van Aert wins tense Tour time trial in Rocamadour as Vingegaard secures the Yellow
Fleming Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) has won the penultimate stage in the Tour de France, beating team mate Jonas Vingegaard in a tense time trial. Vingegaard secured his yellow leader's jersey. Van Aert, who has emerged as one of the stars of this Tour de France, has claimed his place among the world cycling elite. He claimed his third stage win. The man from Herentals was also given the overall Combativity Award for his many attacks during these three weeks.
The 40.7 km individual time trial took place on winding roads, with two short climbs in the end. Van Aert started earlier than the GC favourites and had the best chrono, which left him replacing World Time Trial Champion Filippo Ganna in the hot seat.
Vingegaard had a better intermediate chrono early in the race, edging just seconds below Van Aert. The Dane was almost level with the Belgian in the final part, when he almost missed a curve in a descent. Vingegaard narrowly escaped, but lost the momentum and eventually came 19 seconds behind Van Aert. The Fleming from Antwerp province had an average speed of 51.0 kilometres per hour.
I made no technical mistakes in the time trial and left something in the tank for the end
Van Aert posted his third stage victory in this Tour, and his 9th in total. He is also sure to take the green jersey for best sprinter home tomorrow, if he finishes in Paris. Vingegaard will grab his first Tour win in Paris. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar will finish second, after coming third in today's time trial.
Van Aert was emotional after the win. He was happy with his stage win, and with Vingegaard's final win: "Jonas is such a strong guy, and a good guy. I made sure I concentrated well on my pacing in the time trial, leaving something in the tank for the final part. I made no technical mistakes, and managed to accelerate on the final climb."