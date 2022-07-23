Red Flames suffer last-minute exit at Euro 2022 against Sweden

The Red Flames had started as the underdogs in their quarter-final - Sweden are the world's number 2. The Belgians had already reached their goal, i.e. surviving the group stage, but were hoping to stun their Swedish opponents in the last 8.

Sweden were the better team, but Belgium stood strong and escaped (with some luck) to keep the score at 0-0 at half-time. Sweden steamrolled through after the break, while the Red Flames tried to take their chances on the counter-attack.

As Sweden failed to score, a Belgian surprise came closer, but in the dying minutes of the game Sweden's Linda Sembrant made it 1-0 after all. Belgium could hardly react and were ousted.

Team coach Yves Serneels was disappointed: "This was a unique opportunity for us. You could see that Sweden was getting tired and nervous. In the final 10 minutes we had some counter-attacks, and your hopes grow. (...) This hurts. We didn't concede many open chances. But the Red Flames can be proud. They played a good tournament."