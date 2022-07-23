Ryanair strike: about 10,000 passengers affected

Travellers had to wait a long time before they knew what their fate would be. Many were still in doubt when they arrived at Charleroi Airport this morning, but not all flights were cancelled. Planes operated by foreign pilots, will fly as planned. A group of youngsters wanting to go to Croatia had rented several vans to drive to Croatia in case their flight would not go ahead.

The Belgian pilot André Faber told VRT NWS that "we chose to set up a balanced action (in which not everybody is affected: cabin crew did not take part this time, or otherwise many more flights would have to be scrapped, editor's note). Two years ago, when Covid-19 had broken out, we decided to give up 20 percent of our wage to help the airline survive. Now, we just want to return to normal and have our wages from 2019 again. You also have to know that Ryanair has announced they will pay 1 billion euro in dividends to shareholders, we think we should have our share as well."

Passengers who are affected by the strike should get an e-mail with the bad news. They have the chance to get their money back, or to book a different flight. Those that did not get an e-mail, are probably not hit by the strike, it can be heard, though passengers are not completely sure until they can actually board the plane.