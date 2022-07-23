The Belgian football league has started, outsiders AA Gent lose 2 points
Standard and KAA Gent have drawn 2-all in the opening match of the Belgian top flight, in a game full of emotions. Defending champions Club Brugge and Antwerp FC are seen as the main contenders for the title, together with outsiders KAA Gent and Anderlecht.
AA Gent were leading 1-2 in Liège when Noé Dusenne headed home the late equaliser for Standard, 2-2. Standard had climbed ahead on penalty, despite being reduced to 10 men, before Ghent turned the tables in the second half, through strikers Tarik Tissoudali and Darko Lemajic.
Gent were unhappy about two controversial decisions by referee Lawrence Visser, who could have given the visitors a penalty on two occasions, the last one in the dying minutes of the game when Ghent were putting up the pressure to make a late winner.
Who are the title favourites?
Club Brugge want to make it for in a row by claiming another league title. However, the month of August may become a turbulent one with some expected outgoing transfers. The young striker Charles De Ketelaere could move to AC Milan, while Noa Lang looks also determined to leave. The new coach Carl Hoefkens will have busy weeks ahead.
Ambitious Antwerp FC and its rich president Paul Gheysens are also eying the title. Veteran defender Toby Alderweireld, a former Tottenham player, was among the leading incoming transfers.
Anderlecht have to build again after Vincent Kompany left the club for Burnley, but they found Union coach Felice Mazzu prepared to come over - Union surprised to become runners-up last season. Of the four title contenders, AA Gent have had to change the least, with success coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck staying at the helm of the club. The defence has also stayed intact, with Jordan Torunarigha coming over on a permanent basis from Berlin.