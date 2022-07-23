The Belgian football league has started, outsiders AA Gent lose 2 points

Club Brugge want to make it for in a row by claiming another league title. However, the month of August may become a turbulent one with some expected outgoing transfers. The young striker Charles De Ketelaere could move to AC Milan, while Noa Lang looks also determined to leave. The new coach Carl Hoefkens will have busy weeks ahead.

Ambitious Antwerp FC and its rich president Paul Gheysens are also eying the title. Veteran defender Toby Alderweireld, a former Tottenham player, was among the leading incoming transfers.

Anderlecht have to build again after Vincent Kompany left the club for Burnley, but they found Union coach Felice Mazzu prepared to come over - Union surprised to become runners-up last season. Of the four title contenders, AA Gent have had to change the least, with success coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck staying at the helm of the club. The defence has also stayed intact, with Jordan Torunarigha coming over on a permanent basis from Berlin.