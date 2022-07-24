3 people turn themselves in after hit-and-run in Limburg

The victim was discovered in Vlijtingen by a local resident, who called an ambulance. The young man was put into an artificial coma considering his injuries, which included burns, abrasions and a stroke. The man's condition is improving meanwhile.

Yesterday, one person turned himself in at the local police. Another car passenger and the driver could be contacted and they also reported to the police. The three are now being questioned to find out what happened exactly. An examining judge will decide what will happen at a later stage.