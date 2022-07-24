Belgian Cheetahs and Tornados in World Athletics finals
Both the women's and the men's 4x400 metres relay team have passed the qualifying round and can hope for a medal at the World Athletics in Eugene (Oregon). The Tornados have never missed a Worlds final since 2008 now, confirming their strong reputation.
Camille Laus had a strong final sprint to steer the Belgian Cheetahs to second place in the semi-finals. This was despite strong opposition from Jamaica, Canada and Poland among others.
Naomi Van den Broeck, Imke Vervaet and Helena Ponette were not impressed. They kept an eye on the 'big countries' with the final runner, Camille Laus, starting in 4th position. Belgium's trump card Laus had saved the best for last, passing Canada to clinch 2nd place behind Jamaica. The Cheetahs posted the 4th time of all finalists (3:23.38) and can hope for a medal. Poland and the Netherlands were ousted.
The Tornados do it again
The Belgian Tornados have been a guarantee for a place in the final for years, and did not fail. Since 2008, they never missed a final in the big championships (European or World Championships or Olympic Games). It's their 7th successive Worlds final and their 29th final overall.
Coach Jacques Borlée could not count on Jonathan Borlée (injured) and gave Alexander Doom extra rest. He aligned Julien Watrin, Dylan Borlée, Jonathan Sacoor (back after being hit by Covid-19) and Kevin Borlée who is in excellent form.
Botswana were the favourites in Belgium's qualifying round and also took the lead, before they made a crucial mistake. They dropped the baton and were out, allowing Jonathan Sacoor to take over the lead. Kevin Borlée finished it off in the final lap.
Belgium posted the fourth time of all finalists (3:01.96) and eye a medal in the tonight's finals. Julien Watrin or Dylan Borlée, the first runners, may be replaced by Alexander Doom in the final.