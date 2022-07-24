Belgian Cheetahs and Tornados in World Athletics finals

The Belgian Tornados have been a guarantee for a place in the final for years, and did not fail. Since 2008, they never missed a final in the big championships (European or World Championships or Olympic Games). It's their 7th successive Worlds final and their 29th final overall.

Coach Jacques Borlée could not count on Jonathan Borlée (injured) and gave Alexander Doom extra rest. He aligned Julien Watrin, Dylan Borlée, Jonathan Sacoor (back after being hit by Covid-19) and Kevin Borlée who is in excellent form.

Botswana were the favourites in Belgium's qualifying round and also took the lead, before they made a crucial mistake. They dropped the baton and were out, allowing Jonathan Sacoor to take over the lead. Kevin Borlée finished it off in the final lap.

Belgium posted the fourth time of all finalists (3:01.96) and eye a medal in the tonight's finals. Julien Watrin or Dylan Borlée, the first runners, may be replaced by Alexander Doom in the final.