Belgian killed in Thailand rafting accident

The Belgian's death was confirmed by the Foreign Office. Local media report that he was thrown overboard when taking part in a rafting trip on the Taeng River in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

The victim was inside an inflatable boat with two friends when it hit a rock. The man fell in the wild river. "They threw a rope towards him, but he wasn't able to grab it, after which he was swallowed by the water", local media report.

The man life jacket was found some 2 kilometres from where the accident took place. The search was abandoned during the night, but was resumed as soon as the light returned. This morning, the body was found some 10 kilometres downstream. While the Belgian Foreign Office confirmed the man's death, it did not reveal more details on the victim's identity and the exact circumstances of the accident.