More details on plans for giant open-air swimming area in Brussels: 355m wide, located at the Akenkaai
Our capital has a serious shortage of open water swimming options. A giant swimming zone in the canal could solve the problem: the plans include an open-air swimming pool which is 355 metres wide, covering a total surface of seven Olympic pools.
The Brussels alderman Benoit Hellings (Francophone greens) underlines that the need for a place for open water swimming in the Brussels Region is big. "Youngsters now have to go elsewhere in the country."
Hennings ordered a study to create a separate swimming zone in the canal, at the site of the Akenkaai just north-west of the city centre. "This would also include a big beach along the whole length. The study will examine whether we can purify the water from the canal using natural methods like plants, enough to reach swimming water standards."
The demand for open-air swimming spots will only grow due to the greenhouse effect
The pool would be 355 metres long, 13 metres wide and up to 2.5 metres deep. It would also boast a children's pool and a diving pool. A wall of 1 metre high would separate the swimming area from the Brussels canal. The pool would be able to welcome almost 500 swimmers at once, and an estimated 2,500 during a whole day.
The site of the Akenkaai is where Brussels Bath used to be held before Covid-19 broke out. People can sometimes be seen swimming in the area at present, but this is forbidden for security reasons and out of water quality concerns.
Alderman Hennings says that the demand for open water water swimming places will only grow as our climate is warming up. There is no concrete budget yet, but experts think that the total budget that is needed, would be affordable. Meanwhile, works have been started to create a natural swimming pool in Neerpede, by 2024.