Serval on the loose caught by Ghent fire services: "A risky operation"

A serval is quite shy, but it can be dangerous when it feels threatened. A serval - some compare the feline to a big cat, others to a small panther - is a wild animal as well, which is not used to human beings.

The animal had been spotted in the Ghent suburbs of Wondelgem and Ledeberg in recent days. This morning, the local fire service received a phone call people had spotted the serval near the café "De Boer" in Mariakerke.

"The animal was relatively quiet", explains Nico De Craene of the Ghent firefighters, who sent a specialised team to the spot. "We kept on eye on it from a distance. The plan was to stun it from a distance, but there was no vet available. When it retreated between two containers, we smelled our chance. We used big nets to catch the serval."