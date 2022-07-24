Serval on the loose caught by Ghent fire services: "A risky operation"
A serval on the loose has been caught by members of the Ghent fire service in an operation that was labelled as "not to be underestimated". The animal, a wild feline native to the African savannah, had been roaming the Ghent area for several days.
A serval is quite shy, but it can be dangerous when it feels threatened. A serval - some compare the feline to a big cat, others to a small panther - is a wild animal as well, which is not used to human beings.
The animal had been spotted in the Ghent suburbs of Wondelgem and Ledeberg in recent days. This morning, the local fire service received a phone call people had spotted the serval near the café "De Boer" in Mariakerke.
"The animal was relatively quiet", explains Nico De Craene of the Ghent firefighters, who sent a specialised team to the spot. "We kept on eye on it from a distance. The plan was to stun it from a distance, but there was no vet available. When it retreated between two containers, we smelled our chance. We used big nets to catch the serval."
This operation was not to be underestimated
De Craene adds that "this operation was not to be underestimated. These are wild animals, actually the smallest type of panthers from Africa. It is hard to approach them: when we came within 5 metres' distance, it was already making it quite clear it didn't want us anywhere nearby. They can be dangerous, but luckily we had the right tools to protect ourselves."
Since it is illegal to keep a serval as a pet, the animal will be trasnsferred to a wildlife refuge centre in Opglabbeek. There was no trace of a kitten which allegedly was in the serval's company.