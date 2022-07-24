Wout Van Aert lets his emotions run free: "What an amazing Tour this has been" (VIDEO)

Van Aert will take the green jersey home and has three stage victories in his pocket (with another chance tonight on the Champs Elysées). He also had the yellow jersey for several days in the opening week, posting four second places as well.

Apart from the sprints, the Herentals resident also scored in the mountains, taking third place on the prestigious Hautacam climb in the Pyrenees, where he helped his team mate and race leader Jonas Vingegaard to break away from Tadej Pogacar in an unseen effort for a Green Jersey. His Jumbo Visma team also won the yellow and polkadat jersey.

"It is just.... I have no words for it. Look at today: who could have predicted that Jonas (Vingegaard) and I would take the first two places in the time trial? It has been such an amazing Tour de France."

A modest Vingegaard will become the final winner, taking home his first yellow jersey from Paris. He almost burst into tears after securing his final GC win in the time trial. He met his partner and his little daughter after the finish line. "I was even more happy to see my two girls after the finish line."