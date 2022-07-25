19-year-old Brussels man drowns in Limburg lake

Fire Service divers, the police and a team of paramedics rushed to the scene. Other swimmers were made to leave the water to enable the emergency services to do their work.

Divers recovered the young man’s body from the lake and efforts were made to revive him. However, these efforts were in vain, and the 19-year-old was pronounced dead.

An investigation has been launched into the precise circumstances surrounding the young man’s death. The man’s family has been informed.