4,000-kilometre cycle race gets under way in Geraardsbergen

Cycling 4,000 km through Europe with only yourself to rely on. In a nutshell this is what the Transcontinental Race is all about. The three-times winner of the race Kristof Allegaert told VRT Radio 2 East Flanders that “Simply put it is a race from A to B and in between it’s up to you what you do. You decide for yourself when you sleep or eat, and you have to provide everything yourself too”.

He added that "The bike and your physical preparations are very important. In addition to this it is above all your mental strength that determines how you will cope. You cycle on your own and you have only yourself to rely on”.

The Geraadsbergen Alderman responsible for sport Stephan De Prez (liberal) told the VRT that “We are very proud because this is one of the world’s most important Ultra races".

"From Geraardsbergen you first ride to the Czech Republic and then on to Italy through the Passo di Gavia that is very well-known from the Tour of Italy. They will then ride via Montenegro and Romania to Bulgaria where they will finish at Burgas on the Black Sea".

In addition to 262 men, 18 women are taking part in the race. The fastest of the riders are expected to arrive in Burgas at the beginning of August.