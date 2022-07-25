"Asylum seeker registration centre struggling to cope"

160 of some 300 refugees and asylum seekers seeking to register at the Klein Kasteeltje site will receive no help from the authorities today. Only minors and most families were assisted. Single men were refused entry due to a shortage of places.

The doors of the registration centre opened at 8:30 AM. By 10 AM some 40 unaccompanied minors and most families had been let in. Some families were unable to get immediate help but did get an appointment to return later today. Single men were not admitted, didn’t get an appointment either and will have to try their luck again later in the week.

Refugee organisations have criticised the slow progress in processing dossiers and the lack of sufficient reception places in recent months. Long queues materialised outside the centre in recent weeks, but it’s even busier than usual now as the registration centre has been closed for four days due to the holiday.

Thomas Willekens of refugee organisation Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen counted 260 asylum seekers early this morning: “Some 150 single men and 110 people with their family. Most hail from Afghanistan, Libya and Syria”.

The plight of single men is not one to be envied. Willekens says they often try to get into the centre for weeks but are at the back of the queue. Minors come first, followed by families and single women.

Single men who can’t be processed today have to rely on voluntary organisations like the Red Cross that provides a humanitarian hub with coffee and internet. Many will have to spend the night out on the street.

“We don’t know where they sleep” says Willekens. “Often, they head for the station. The lucky ones get a place thanks to the Mensen op de vlucht (People Fleeing) platform, but the platform too is greatly under pressure”.

Belgium is obliged to provide board and lodging for asylum seekers but asylum and migration secretary Nicole De Moor (Flemish Christian democrat) concedes there is a problem: “There aren’t enough places and single men often have to wait longer, but we have chosen to help the most vulnerable first. Families and children are given priority.”

Ms De Moor added that people shouldn’t have to spend the night on the streets and that action was being taken to ensure everybody receives help ASAP: “In recent months 4,000 additional reception places have been created in Flanders, Wallonia and Brussels. A new emergency reception centre in Berlaar with 750 extra places opens at the start of August”.