Crime report filed after 17-year-old motorist moons at police

The Mechelen-Willebroek Local Police Services carried out the checks on motorists on Friday evening and Saturday evening. The 17-year-old tested positive for drug use, an offence punishable (in the first instance) by the immediate confiscation of the offender’s driving licence for a period of 15 days.

However, the teenager did not have his driving licence with him as it had already been confiscated earlier in the day in nearby Boom (Antwerp Province). Furthermore, the youngster only had a provisional licence, which meant that he should not have been driving at that time of the evening anyway.

In addition to a crime report for driving under the influence of drugs, police filed a further two crime reports. The first was for using abusive and insulting language to police officers, while the second was for the teenager having shown his bottom to a policewoman. He was also issued with an on-the-spot anti-social behaviour fine for having thrown a cigarette end on the ground next to a police officer’s feet.

During Friday and Saturday’s operation a total of 1,549 motorists were breathalysed. Of these 34 tested positive. 29 motorists were over the legal alcohol limit, while 5 motorists tested positive for drugs.